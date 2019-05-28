Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Lewis Brisbois Can Seek Developer Liability In Office Fire Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (May 28, 2019, 7:46 PM EDT) -- A California judge declined Tuesday to throw out Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP's claim that a Los Angeles developer is strictly liable for an arsonist's destruction of its downtown L.A. office because the developer built a wood-framed structure in a dense urban environment.

At a quick hearing in downtown Los Angeles, Judge David Sotelo denied real estate developer Geoff Palmer's demurrer asking that Lewis Brisbois' claim for liability for ultrahazardous activity be demolished because constructing an apartment building in a dense urban environment doesn't qualify as "ultrahazardous."

In his demurrer, Palmer defined an ultrahazardous activity as something that involves the...

