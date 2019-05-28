Lewis Brisbois Can Seek Developer Liability In Office Fire Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (May 28, 2019, 7:46 PM EDT) -- A California judge declined Tuesday to throw out Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP's claim that a Los Angeles developer is strictly liable for an arsonist's destruction of its downtown L.A. office because the developer built a wood-framed structure in a dense urban environment. At a quick hearing in downtown Los Angeles, Judge David Sotelo denied real estate developer Geoff Palmer's demurrer asking that Lewis Brisbois' claim for liability for ultrahazardous activity be demolished because constructing an apartment building in a dense urban environment doesn't qualify as "ultrahazardous." In his demurrer, Palmer defined an ultrahazardous activity as something that involves the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS