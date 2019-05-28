Toilet Lid Inventor Hid Mom's Death To Fund Patent, Cops Say

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 7:10 PM EDT) -- An Arizona man who invented an automatic toilet lid has been accused of burying his dead 97-year-old mother in his backyard and lying about her death for months — all so he could allegedly collect her Social Security and veterans benefits to use on his patent. Phoenix-area resident Daniel Shannon, 67, is being charged with fraud and improper disposal of a body, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. He was arrested May 22 and is set to appear in Pinal County Superior Court later this week, the sheriff's office said. According to the sheriff's office, Shannon had been...

