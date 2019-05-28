India Securities Regulators Propose Fintech 'Sandbox'

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 4:53 PM EDT) -- India’s securities regulators on Tuesday proposed creating a “regulatory sandbox” in which financial companies experimenting with new technologies could develop products under fewer restrictions, joining a wave of countries that have authorized similar experiments. The Securities and Exchange Board of India is seeking public comment until June 18 on a “discussion paper” that describes its sandbox. The request follows SEBI’s proposal last week to launch an “innovation sandbox” that applies to financial technology firms not regulated by SEBI. The “regulatory sandbox” applies to financial institutions already regulated by the agency. SEBI defines “regulatory sandbox” as a “live testing environment where new...

