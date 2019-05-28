Panama Papers Prosecutor Heads To Eversheds Sutherland

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT) -- A veteran New York federal prosecutor behind the first U.S. indictment connected to the Panama Papers leak is taking her talents to Eversheds Sutherland's litigation practice group. For more than nine years as an assistant U.S. Attorney in New York’s Southern District, Sarah Paul investigated and prosecuted all manner of financial crimes, taking 14 cases to a jury trial and serving as tax coordinator for the office's criminal division since August 2016. "Sarah's white collar and criminal tax law acumen will further bridge our litigation and tax groups and provide additional opportunities for cross-practice collaboration," Mark D. Wasserman, co-CEO of Eversheds...

