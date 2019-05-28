Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Kik Raising Funds Ahead Of Cryptocurrency Battle With SEC

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 7:17 PM EDT) -- The CEO of messaging app Kik announced Tuesday that the company is seeking donations to fund potential litigation against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the outcome of which they hope will be a new Howey test.

Kik hopes the SEC will bring an action against Canadian company Kik over the nature of Kin, its cryptocurrency that launched in September 2017. CEO Ted Livingston made the announcement beside Cooley LLP partner Patrick Gibbs in a Tuesday episode of the podcast UnChained. He anticipates the litigation will develop a new Howey test that better defines when a cryptocurrency is considered a security...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

map
The Law360 400

Kirkland & Ellis LLP has redefined what it means to be the biggest of BigLaw — weighing in at 2,116 attorneys by year end 2018 and becoming the first firm since Law360 began tracking law firm head counts to top 2,000 U.S.-based attorneys.

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Most Popular