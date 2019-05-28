Kik Raising Funds Ahead Of Cryptocurrency Battle With SEC

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 7:17 PM EDT) -- The CEO of messaging app Kik announced Tuesday that the company is seeking donations to fund potential litigation against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the outcome of which they hope will be a new Howey test. Kik hopes the SEC will bring an action against Canadian company Kik over the nature of Kin, its cryptocurrency that launched in September 2017. CEO Ted Livingston made the announcement beside Cooley LLP partner Patrick Gibbs in a Tuesday episode of the podcast UnChained. He anticipates the litigation will develop a new Howey test that better defines when a cryptocurrency is considered a security...

