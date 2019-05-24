Sunoco Asks Justices To Tackle Split In $306M Fuel Tax Row

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 8:25 PM EDT) -- Sunoco has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review the Federal Circuit's dismissal of its bid for a $306 million tax refund, saying that the decision conflicts with other circuits' decisions and undermines congressional efforts to encourage producing renewable fuels. The Texas-based oil giant said in a petition filed Friday that while the Second and Fourth Circuits have allowed tax credits to be used as payment toward tax liabilities in similar cases, the Federal Circuit barred Sunoco from offsetting its excise taxes with an alcohol fuel mixtures tax credit. “The Federal Circuit's decision in this case not only is at odds...

