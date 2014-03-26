Feds' Move To Exclude Fish From Plan Complied With NEPA

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 8:14 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge said on Tuesday that the National Marine Fisheries Service complied with a prior court order when it decided for a second time to reject a push by environmental groups to include river herring and shad fish in a fishery management plan. U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly said the Anglers Conservation Network and other groups misinterpreted the scope of the 2016 court directives that forced the NMFS to do more work after the court previously found that the government's analysis fell short of National Environmental Policy Act standards. “Plaintiffs appear to assume that the court ordered defendants...

