AIG Sues Mediterranean Shipping Co. For Busted LED Lights

Law360, London (May 29, 2019, 9:17 PM BST) -- Swiss shipping giant MSC has been hit with another lawsuit in the U.K. over allegations of breach of duty, with AIG the latest claimant seeking damages over a shipment of lamps en route from China to Italy. AIG has told the High Court in London in a new claim made public this week that a cargo of 1,510 cartons of LED lamps weighing 5,100 kilograms was damaged while aboard two ships traveling from Shanghai to Civitavecchia, Italy. The insurer is suing Switzerland's MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. SA for damages, alleging breach of contract and breach of duty. The insurer has also...

