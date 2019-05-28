Former AG Loretta Lynch Joins Paul Weiss In NY

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 4:27 PM EDT) -- After two years out of the limelight, former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch has joined Paul Weiss as a partner in New York, the firm announced Tuesday. Lynch brings formidable government experience, having spent two years at the head of the U.S. Department of Justice and two separate stints as U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York. According to the firm, Lynch is a part of the litigation practice group, as well as the groups focused on handling corruption matters, conducting internal investigations and providing white collar defense. “I am delighted to be joining forces with Paul Weiss and its...

