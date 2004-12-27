Prosthetics Co. Can't Shirk Atty Fees In Patent Dispute

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 10:11 PM EDT) -- Prosthetics maker Alps South LLC must pay up for the legal services it used during long-running patent infringement litigation, an Ohio federal court held on Tuesday, rejecting the company's claims that its law firm Shumaker Loop & Kendrick LLP's rates and hours billed were too high. Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth A. Preston Deavers called for a $639,946.18 charging lien on funds paid to Alps through its settlement with The Ohio Willow Wood Co., which the two companies struck after the Federal Circuit found that OWW's prosthetics patent could not be asserted in infringement litigation because of the Ohio company's misconduct...

