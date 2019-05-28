Will The ABA's New Bar Exam Rule Help Or Hurt Students?

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 6:56 PM EDT) -- If the American Bar Association’s new bar passage standards for accrediting law schools had been in effect last year, the University of San Francisco Law School wouldn’t have made the grade. In an effort to ensure academic excellence and protect students, the ABA now requires that for a law school to remain accredited, three-quarters of its students must pass the bar within two years of graduating. USF’s current pass rate is 67.4%. But the school’s interim dean, Susan Freiwald, seems unfazed. “We’ve been making significant changes,” she said. “At this point, it’s just fine-tuning.” The school now offers post-graduation tutoring and a bar exam...

