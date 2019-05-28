Ex-Tax Preparer Asks Justices To Lift Bar, $949K Order

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 2:47 PM EDT) -- The former owner of a tax return preparation business has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn an order permanently barring him from the industry and requiring him to pay $949,000 for an alleged tax refund fraud scheme. Jason P. Stinson's due process rights were violated when the government submitted post-trial calculations in support of the disgorgement order, depriving him of the chance to cross-examine, he argued in his Thursday petition to the high court. The U.S. had accused Stinson — a franchise owner of 10 tax preparation stores in several Southern states — of aggressively targeting low-income clients and fraudulently...

