Pa. Justices Tell Court To Rethink AG's Highmark-UPMC Fight

Law360 (May 28, 2019, 10:08 PM EDT) -- A split Pennsylvania Supreme Court declined Tuesday to allow the indefinite extension of a state-brokered deal requiring the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center to provide ongoing in-network access to Highmark Inc. insurance holders, sending the case back to the Commonwealth Court for additional findings on the agreement.

A four-justice majority revived Attorney General Josh Shapiro's bid to invalidate the June 30 termination date ending the relationship between UPMC and Highmark, saying the lower court needs to re-examine the deal's "ambiguous" modification provision. That provision is part of a consent decree struck in 2014 allowing vulnerable insureds time to find new coverage...

