FCA Warns ESMA Of Disruption From Brexit Trading Rules

Law360, London (May 29, 2019, 1:35 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority accused Europe’s securities regulator on Wednesday of risking disruption to markets and investors through its proposals to outlaw trades in thousands of shares in European companies outside the bloc if there is a no-deal Brexit. The City watchdog squared up to the European Securities and Markets Authority over its revised plans to apply Europe’s so-called share trading obligations to all 23,000 shares issued by companies incorporated in the bloc. The trading obligation rules, set out in the Markets in Financial Instruments Regulation, will allow EU banks and asset managers to trade the stocks only on trading venues...

