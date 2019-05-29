EU Dismisses Criticism Of Cost Disclosure Rules On Bonds

Law360, London (May 29, 2019, 5:35 PM BST) -- The European Commission has rebuffed proposals by the bloc’s top regulators to provide additional guidance to firms trying to determine whether their products fall into the scope of controversial investment disclosure rules, saying it must be done on a case-by-case basis. The European Union’s three financial services regulators told the European Commission that the status of bonds under the bloc’s disclosure rules for investment products was causing confusion. They warned that investors may be locked out of certain products as providers remain divided on whether they fall under the regime for packaged retail and insurance-based investment products, known as PRIIPs, and...

