Boris Johnson Heads For Trial Over Brexit Campaign Claims

Law360, London (May 29, 2019, 3:44 PM BST) -- Former Cabinet minister Boris Johnson is to go on trial to face accusations of misconduct in public office after he allegedly lied to British voters about the consequences of the country leaving the European Union. District Judge Margot Coleman said Wednesday that the Conservative MP — and the frontrunner in the race to become the next prime minister — must appear in court after a member of the public launched a private prosecution over claims he lied by saying that Britain gives £350 million ($443 million) a week to the European Union. Johnson is alleged to have lied and engaged in...

