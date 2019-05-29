Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Devon Energy Inks $2.8B Canada Exit As Focus Shifts To US

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 2:27 PM EDT) -- Devon Energy said Wednesday it will bid farewell to its Canadian business in a CA$3.8 billion ($2.8 billion) sale to Canadian Natural Resources, as part of an ongoing effort to refocus its portfolio on its U.S. operations.

News of the sale comes after Devon Energy Corp.’s board in February greenlighted plans for the company to look into the best mode of parting ways with its Canadian business and Barnett Shale assets. The separation, the company said, would mark the final step in an ongoing effort to become a high-return U.S. oil growth business.

“The sale of Canada is an important step...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

map
The Law360 400

Kirkland & Ellis LLP has redefined what it means to be the biggest of BigLaw — weighing in at 2,116 attorneys by year end 2018 and becoming the first firm since Law360 began tracking law firm head counts to top 2,000 U.S.-based attorneys.

Related

Sections

Companies

Most Popular