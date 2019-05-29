Devon Energy Inks $2.8B Canada Exit As Focus Shifts To US

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 2:27 PM EDT) -- Devon Energy said Wednesday it will bid farewell to its Canadian business in a CA$3.8 billion ($2.8 billion) sale to Canadian Natural Resources, as part of an ongoing effort to refocus its portfolio on its U.S. operations. News of the sale comes after Devon Energy Corp.’s board in February greenlighted plans for the company to look into the best mode of parting ways with its Canadian business and Barnett Shale assets. The separation, the company said, would mark the final step in an ongoing effort to become a high-return U.S. oil growth business. “The sale of Canada is an important step...

