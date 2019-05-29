NXP Inks $1.76B Deal For Marvell Wi-Fi Connectivity Assets

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 2:02 PM EDT) -- NXP Semiconductors on Wednesday said it has inked a $1.76 billion, all-cash deal to snap up Marvell's wireless connectivity portfolio, a deal the Bermuda-based semiconductor company said has already been approved by both companies' boards of directors. Eindhoven, The Netherlands-based NXP said in its statement that the deal, made through a wholly owned subsidiary, includes the Marvell unit's roughly 550 employees as well as Marvell's Wi-Fi connectivity business unit and its Bluetooth technology portfolio and related assets. "I am delighted this world-class team with the right set of complementary connectivity technologies is joining NXP, enabling us to deliver on our commitment to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS