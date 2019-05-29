Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Last-Minute Deals Delay Argos' Ch. 11 Confirmation

Law360, Wilmington (May 29, 2019, 3:10 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt drug developer Argos Therapeutics tentatively ducked Chapter 11 confirmation battles with its top creditors Wednesday, delaying its plan approval hearing after reaching deals to pay off a secured lender and enter arbitration with an unsecured creditor who recently cried foul over the secured creditor plan.

Argos reported the developments at the opening of what was to have been a disputed confirmation hearing before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Carey. The judge promptly agreed to postpone the proceeding after Argos attorney Matthew B. McGuire of Landis Rath & Comb LLP provided details following last-minute talks that delayed the start of the confirmation session....

