Kan. Lawmakers Fail To Override Veto Of Fed. Conformity Bill

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 5:39 PM EDT) -- The Kansas governor's veto of a sweeping tax bill that would have decoupled the state from certain federal tax overhaul provisions and taxed remote sellers will stand after the state Legislature failed to override the veto Wednesday.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat, praised the Republican-controlled House of Representatives for sustaining her veto of a sweeping tax bill. (AP) The Republican-heavy House of Representatives’ attempt to override Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto did not garner the 84 necessary votes, with only 78 legislators voting in favor of the override on the last day of the state’s legislative session. By not enacting H.B....

