Eversheds Sutherland Opens Chicago Office With BigLaw Vets

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 3:36 PM EDT) -- Eversheds Sutherland announced Wednesday that the firm has opened a Chicago office, its first in the Midwest, with leaders recruited from Kirkland & Ellis, White & Case, and the firm's own New York office. The office, which is the first new location the firm has opened in the U.S. since the 2016 combination of U.K.-based Eversheds LLP and Atlanta-based Sutherland Asbill & Brennan LLP, will focus on real estate, litigation, and mergers and acquisitions, the firm announced. It will be headed by Marc A. Benjamin, a real estate attorney coming from White & Case LLP. Real estate attorney Susan V. Kai,...

