SoFi Closes $500M Round Led By Qatari Investment Fund

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Online personal finance company Social Finance said Wednesday it closed a $500 million equity financing round guided by Wachtell and Shearman & Sterling LLP that will be used to help facilitate further growth and innovation in the platform. Social Finance Inc. said the funding round was led by Qatar's sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority, but did not specify other investors that participated in the round, which values the company at $4.3 billion. SoFi said the investment brings its balance sheet to $2.3 billion and will be used to continue building the platform. “Over the last year, we’ve worked aggressively to...

