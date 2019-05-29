Drugmaker Aqua Will Pay $3.5M To Settle Kickback Claims

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT) -- The drugmaker formerly known as Aqua Pharmaceuticals LLC has agreed to pay $3.5 million to the United States government in a settlement over allegations the company gave doctors gifts and kickbacks for prescribing Aqua-made drugs, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Philadelphia announced Wednesday. The settlement with Aqua, now known as Almirall LLC, will resolve a still-sealed whistleblower case in the U.S. District Court accusing Aqua of improperly using sales reps and other employees to provide dermatologists with meals, tickets, gift cards and speaking engagements in exchange for prescribing Aqua’s products and charging them to government insurance programs, including Medicare and Tricare,...

