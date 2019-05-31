How To Help PE Clients Handle The Distressed Debt Dip

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 1:43 PM EDT) -- Distressed debt fundraising has slowed and investors are flocking to other types of debt investment vehicles, underscoring the importance of legal advisers that can peer around corners and help private equity clients understand how to best capitalize on the private debt market. The private equity industry's penchant for raising distressed debt funds can be traced back to the global financial crisis of 2008. The difficulties that crisis created led to an environment in which many businesses faced financial struggles, including the potential to go bankrupt, meaning there were opportunities for alternative lenders to step in. In 2008, there were 24 total...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS