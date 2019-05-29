Kirkland Latest In BigLaw To Unveil Mental Health Initiative

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 4:12 PM EDT) -- Kirkland & Ellis on Wednesday unveiled a new firmwide wellness initiative to proactively work with its 2,500 attorneys and staff on issues related to mental health and substance misuse, joining a list of BigLaw firms that have recently rolled out programs targeting those growing areas of concern in the legal profession. Kirkland & Ellis LLP's Wellbeing Program strives to reduce the stigma around talking about and getting help for mental health and substance misuse issues. The firm has hired Robin Belleau, an attorney and a licensed clinical professional counselor, to lead the program as director, providing resources, support and education on...

