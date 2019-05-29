Firms Face Surge In Big-Ticket Malpractice Claims

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 5:44 PM EDT) -- More complex matters and higher costs for law firms to defend malpractice allegations are top contributors to a surge in claims resulting in larger multimillion-dollar payouts, according to insurer data released Wednesday. Broker Ames & Gough said 2018 was the first time in nine years when the majority of the 11 major lawyers' professional liability insurers it surveyed made payouts on a claim that topped $150 million. Anecdotally, Ames knows that at least two settlements exceeded $250 million. "We know this is shaking the insurance industry because many of the insurers that write legal malpractice insurance are pulling back or pulling...

