US Trustee Balks At Cloud Peak’s Ch. 11 Bid Protections

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 1:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. trustee late Tuesday told the Delaware bankruptcy court that Wyoming-based coal mining company Cloud Peak Energy Inc.'s proposed Chapter 11 bid protections are not appropriate since there is no stalking horse offer yet. In a brief objection filed with U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Gross’ court, the trustee argued that bid protections to award a stalking horse bidder up to 3 percent of the purchase price in breakup fees and expense reimbursements should not be approved without a stalking horse offer in place. “As no stalking horse has been identified, the U.S. trustee objects to the approval of the proposed...

