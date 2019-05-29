White Star Gets $15M DIP Funding As Venue Fight Looms

Law360, Wilmington (May 29, 2019, 7:07 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Wednesday gave his nod to White Star Petroleum LLC’s $15 million in interim Chapter 11 post-petition financing as a battle brews over whether the case will proceed in the First State or Oklahoma. At a hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brendan L. Shannon said he will sign off on the interim debtor-in-possession funding as soon as final revisions are made to the order. He said White Star had demonstrated the monies are needed to “adequately fund” operations as the Chapter 11 proceeds in whichever venue it eventually ends up. White Star filed for Chapter 11...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS