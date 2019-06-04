Reed Smith Snags Ex-Fisher Phillips Labor Partner In Philly

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 5:34 PM EDT) -- A former Fisher Phillips partner has jumped ship after more than six years with the firm to join the labor and employment practice in Reed Smith LLP's Philadelphia office. Lori Armstrong Halber, who has spent the past decade at firms focused specifically on workplace law, told Law360 on Tuesday that she is excited to be joining a firm that would be able to provide her clients with a more comprehensive range of services. "I was intrigued by the opportunity because now, by virtue of being in a full-service firm that has other practice areas that I haven't had access to in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS