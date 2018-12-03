States Secure $900K Deal In First Coordinated HIPAA Suit

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 9:16 PM EDT) -- A medical software provider has agreed to pay $900,000 to more than a dozen state attorneys general and revamp its cybersecurity procedures to resolve the first-ever multistate data breach suit based on alleged violations of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. U.S. District Judge Robert L. Miller Jr. signed off on the deal Tuesday, putting to bed a suit lodged in Indiana federal court by 16 attorneys general in early December against Medical Informatics Engineering Inc. and its subsidiary NoMoreClipboard LLC. The 66-page complaint accused the duo of failing to implement basic industry-accepted measures to protect electronic personal health information from...

