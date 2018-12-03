Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

States Secure $900K Deal In First Coordinated HIPAA Suit

Law360 (May 29, 2019, 9:16 PM EDT) -- A medical software provider has agreed to pay $900,000 to more than a dozen state attorneys general and revamp its cybersecurity procedures to resolve the first-ever multistate data breach suit based on alleged violations of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.

U.S. District Judge Robert L. Miller Jr. signed off on the deal Tuesday, putting to bed a suit lodged in Indiana federal court by 16 attorneys general in early December against Medical Informatics Engineering Inc. and its subsidiary NoMoreClipboard LLC. The 66-page complaint accused the duo of failing to implement basic industry-accepted measures to protect electronic personal health information from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

map
The Law360 400

Kirkland & Ellis LLP has redefined what it means to be the biggest of BigLaw — weighing in at 2,116 attorneys by year end 2018 and becoming the first firm since Law360 began tracking law firm head counts to top 2,000 U.S.-based attorneys.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Indiana Northern

Nature of Suit

Other Statutory Actions

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

December 3, 2018

Law Firms

Most Popular