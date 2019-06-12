Law Firm Leaders: Nicolaides' Richard Nicolaides

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT) -- Nicolaides Fink Thorpe Michaelides Sullivan LLP launched in January 2014 with the intention of creating “something unique … a law firm that was exclusively focused on representing the insurance industry,” founder and managing partner Richard Nicolaides said. Richard Nicolaides Nicolaides founder and managing partner Since its founding, the firm has successfully realized that vision of creating a national insurance specialty firm with just over 60 attorneys possessing the key expertise to service global clients dealing with complex underwriting issues, Nicolaides said. “We work with our clients to evaluate insurance coverage issues and resolve insurance coverage disputes which arise from the ever-changing...

