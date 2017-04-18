Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Miss. County Owed Defense Of Wrongful Conviction Suit

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 2:39 PM EDT) -- Travelers Indemnity Co. and Scottsdale Insurance Co. must cover a Mississippi county’s costs to defend a civil rights suit filed by the families of three men who were imprisoned for decades for a murder they didn’t commit, the Fifth Circuit affirmed Wednesday, saying the men suffered potentially covered injuries while the insurers’ policies were in effect.

In the now-settled underlying case, the estates of Larry Ruffin, Phillip Bivens and Bobby Ray Dixon claimed that police officers employed by Forrest County, Mississippi, and its county seat, Hattiesburg, used violence and threats to coerce the trio into confessing to the 1979 rape and...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Appellate - 5th Circuit

Nature of Suit

4110 Insurance

Date Filed

April 18, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

