Miss. County Owed Defense Of Wrongful Conviction Suit

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 2:39 PM EDT) -- Travelers Indemnity Co. and Scottsdale Insurance Co. must cover a Mississippi county’s costs to defend a civil rights suit filed by the families of three men who were imprisoned for decades for a murder they didn’t commit, the Fifth Circuit affirmed Wednesday, saying the men suffered potentially covered injuries while the insurers’ policies were in effect. In the now-settled underlying case, the estates of Larry Ruffin, Phillip Bivens and Bobby Ray Dixon claimed that police officers employed by Forrest County, Mississippi, and its county seat, Hattiesburg, used violence and threats to coerce the trio into confessing to the 1979 rape and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS