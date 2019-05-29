Dodgy Cites, 'Kitchen Sink' Briefs Among 7th Circ. Pet Peeves

Law360, Chicago (May 29, 2019, 9:04 PM EDT) -- If Seventh Circuit Judge Michael Y. Scudder, a former Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP partner, could change anything about how he once approached legal briefs in private practice, he’d “double down” on quality control around citations to the record, he said Wednesday. Now on the other side of the bench, Judge Scudder, appointed to the Seventh Circuit in 2018, said inaccurate citations make his job harder. Speaking at a roundtable event hosted by the Illinois Appellate Lawyers Association, Judge Scudder said bad citations force judges to hunt for important information when they need to get up to speed quickly...

