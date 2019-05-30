Fraud Trial Collapse Poses Questions Over Choice Of Experts

Law360, London (May 30, 2019, 10:25 PM BST) -- Convictions secured in more than 20 U.K. fraud trials are at risk after a case involving an alleged carbon credits scam collapsed Wednesday when the prosecution’s longtime expert was found to be inadequately qualified under cross-examination by the defense. Crown Court Judge Nicholas Loraine-Smith acquitted the eight defendants, who were accused of running a £7 million ($9.2 million) carbon-emission credits scam from 2011 to 2018, after it emerged the expert witness had cut and pasted the same evidence for several different cases, had no academic qualifications and could not remember if he had passed his high school exams. Narita Bahra QC, who...

