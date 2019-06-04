EBA's Danske Probe Prompts Calls For New AML Safeguards

Law360, London (June 4, 2019, 8:53 PM BST) -- The European Banking Authority’s decision to drop its probe into the Danske Bank money laundering scandal marked an inauspicious start to its life as the region’s top anti-money laundering supervisor, giving new impetus to efforts to ramp up European Union-level enforcement of dirty money rules. The EBA had been set to flex its new powers when it examined whether possible supervisory failures by Danish and Estonian regulators that allowed Danske Bank to process some €200 billion ($252.3 billion) in suspicious transactions over nearly a decade without facing scrutiny broke EU law. But it closed the investigation in April after its board...

