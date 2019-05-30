Taxi Drivers Get £6.9M Payout After Insurer Collapses

Law360, London (May 30, 2019, 2:30 PM BST) -- Britain's financial compensation scheme has revealed it is to pay out £6.9 million ($8.7 million) to thousands of taxi drivers whose insurance lapsed when their Danish insurer collapsed in 2018. Alpha Insurance A/S — a leading insurer of London’s instantly recognizable black cabs — went bust in May 2018 after the Danish financial regulator ordered it to stop operating because it failed to meet minimum requirements on capital reserves. The company’s collapse left thousands of drivers of the British capital’s fleet of taxis scrambling for new cover because their compulsory insurance policies had become void. But the Financial Services Compensation Scheme said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS