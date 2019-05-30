Chevron Unloads North Sea Drilling Biz For $2B

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 2:41 PM EDT) -- Chevron Corp. on Thursday agreed to sell its U.K. North Sea drilling business to a unit of Israeli oil and gas firm Delek Group Ltd. for $2 billion, making it the second global oil giant to exit the region in just over a month. Chevron is selling Chevron North Sea Ltd., which owns interests in 10 North Sea offshore oil and gas fields, to Delek's Ithaca Energy Ltd. That follows ConocoPhillips' April 18 announcement that it has agreed to sell its U.K. exploration and production businesses to U.K.-based Chrysaor for nearly $2.7 billion. Chevron, which operated four of the 10 offshore...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS