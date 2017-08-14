IP Atty's Ex-Wife Looks To Win His 401(k) Funds

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 4:09 PM EDT) -- The ex-wife of a former Eaton & Van Winkle LLP intellectual property attorney has urged a New York federal judge to award her the funds in a 401(k) plan he had with the firm, the latest move in a fight over whether she or the lawyer’s current wife should get the money. Christine Waldbaum — the ex-wife of former Eaton & Van Winkle attorney Maxim Waldbaum — on Wednesday moved for summary judgment in the firm’s Employee Retirement Income Security Act interpleader suit seeking to resolve the controversy over whether she or his current wife Yunling Ren is entitled to the...

