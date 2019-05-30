DLA Piper Name Used As Bait In Fake Lawyer Phishing Scam

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 2:03 PM EDT) -- Email scammers have been masquerading as attorneys from the U.K. arm of DLA Piper, the Solicitors Regulation Authority warned on Wednesday, the latest in a string of email scams that co-opt the names of authentic British firms and personnel. The scam involved sending emails with a domain name that closely resembled the firm’s and using actual DLA Piper attorneys’ names, the SRA said. The firm’s real domain is dlapiper.com and the fraudulent emails were sent from "dlappeir.com." “We are aware of a recent scam involving the use of email addresses purporting to be from the firm,” the firm said Thursday in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS