Cozen O'Connor Adds 3 Attys To Institution Response Group

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 5:10 PM EDT) -- Cozen O'Connor has added three veteran attorneys as counsel to its institutional response group in Philadelphia with extensive experience conducting investigations into child abuse, sexual harassment, discrimination and other types of misconduct. The growing practice, which represents academic institutions and other entities in connection with such matters, expanded its roster over the past two months to include onetime Sullivan & Cromwell LLP associate Adam M. Shapiro as well as Helen Park and Peter C. Lim, both former prosecutors with the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office. "It's a very topical practice group. You see these types of cases in the headlines routinely now,...

