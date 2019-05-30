Novum Keeps Sale Option Open As Ch. 11 Plan Talks Progress

Law360, Wilmington (May 30, 2019, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt drugmaker Novum Pharma LLC told a Delaware bankruptcy judge Thursday it was close to finalizing terms on a Chapter 11 plan of reorganization, but that it was also keeping a path toward an asset sale open in case that worked out to be more lucrative for the debtor and its creditors. During a hearing in Wilmington, Novum attorney David R. Hurst of Cole Schotz PC said the debtor had completed an auction Wednesday where its prepetition secured lender had put in a winning $1 million bid, but that plan talks had progressed to the point that the debtor wasn't ready...

