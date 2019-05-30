Online Funding App Has No Need For Pa. License, Court Says

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 4:20 PM EDT) -- A smartphone app for donating money to churches and charities does not have to be licensed by the state because it farms out the actual movement of money to a third party, a Pennsylvania appeals court said Thursday. According to the precedential ruling from the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania, the Indianapolis-based makers of the Givelify app did not need a license from the state's Department of Banking and Securities because they were not "transmitting money" under the court's interpretation of the Pennsylvania Money Transmitter Act. Instead, the app was merely connecting donors and recipients to a payment processor, Vantiv, which handled...

