Mass. Judge Charged With Aiding ICE Escape Asks For Salary

Law360, Boston (May 30, 2019, 5:44 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts state judge charged with helping an immigrant escape U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody may soon need to choose between keeping her home and mounting a strong defense, her lawyers told the state’s top court Thursday in a bid to reinstate her salary. Judge Shelley Joseph was indicted and charged with obstruction of justice by federal authorities last month and, on the same day, was suspended by the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court indefinitely without pay. Attorneys for Judge Joseph asked the Supreme Judicial Court on Thursday to reconsider cutting off her pay, saying such a move before any finding...

