Meet The Judge Overseeing The First Opioid Trial

Law360 (June 3, 2019, 9:30 PM EDT) -- The Oklahoma judge presiding over the nation's first trial in a suit brought by a state attorney general over the opioid crisis is known by local attorneys for his even-tempered approach to the law. It's no surprise, then, that he admires Atticus Finch and Justice Neil Gorsuch. Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman has been on the bench in Norman, Oklahoma, for nearly six years, since his appointment in 2013 by former Gov. Mary Fallin. Since then, he has overseen local civil and criminal matters, such as an assault case against then-University of Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon and a contractor's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS