The 2019 Law360 Glass Ceiling Report

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 4:58 PM EDT) -- Our annual survey of the largest U.S. law firms again shines a light on the lack of parity for female attorneys in private practice. Though women now make up more than half of law school students, the Glass Ceiling Report shows they continue to be underrepresented at all levels of a typical law firm and that their numbers dwindle as they move up the ranks, down to less than a quarter of partners with a financial stake. Overall, firms are faring considerably less well than private companies and academia at placing women in leadership roles. But firm by firm, numbers can...

