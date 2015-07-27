Judge Denies CFTC's $26M Disgorgement In Forex Fraud Suit

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 7:53 PM EDT) -- An Alabama federal judge Thursday declined to order $25.7 million in disgorgement from an Illinois man sentenced to prison for a fraudulent foreign exchange trading scheme, ruling that the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission may be overstepping in its civil collection request. The CFTC has not sufficiently addressed Husam Tayeh's challenge to some of its calculations and his argument that the regulator has not factored in money he paid in the parallel criminal proceedings, according to U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Brasher. Tayeh previously argued in opposing the disgorgement motion that the CFTC simply added up the number of foreign exchange...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS