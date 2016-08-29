Cancer Center Dodges Ex-Workers' Anti-Abortion Bias Suit

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 7:54 PM EDT) -- A cancer treatment provider won't have to face trial over claims that it fired two employees because they opposed abortion, a Florida federal judge ruled Thursday, finding that the ousted workers were fired for legitimate reasons after a video they took of a woman being stretchered out of a neighboring abortion clinic found its way online. U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard awarded summary judgment to 21st Century Oncology LLC over claims brought by two former employees — Sally Passmore and Paula Thyfault — alleging that their rights under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act and the U.S. Constitution were...

