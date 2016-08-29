Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Cancer Center Dodges Ex-Workers' Anti-Abortion Bias Suit

Law360 (May 30, 2019, 7:54 PM EDT) -- A cancer treatment provider won't have to face trial over claims that it fired two employees because they opposed abortion, a Florida federal judge ruled Thursday, finding that the ousted workers were fired for legitimate reasons after a video they took of a woman being stretchered out of a neighboring abortion clinic found its way online.

U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard awarded summary judgment to 21st Century Oncology LLC over claims brought by two former employees — Sally Passmore and Paula Thyfault — alleging that their rights under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act and the U.S. Constitution were...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Florida Middle

Nature of Suit

Civil Rights: Jobs

Judge

Date Filed

August 29, 2016

