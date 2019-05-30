MeToo's Reach Falling Short Of BigLaw Rainmakers

Law360, Vancouver, British Columbia (May 30, 2019, 9:09 PM EDT) -- BigLaw is continuing to evade the problem of rainmakers committing sexual harassment or undercutting women and minority lawyers, a panel of experts said Thursday. Even with the impact of the #MeToo movement increasingly evident across the profession, many of the biggest firm moneymakers are not coming under the heightened scrutiny of workplace behavior, said panelists at the American Bar Association's National Conference on Professional Responsibility in Vancouver, British Columbia. Fear that questioning a key partner about their treatment of subordinates will trigger their resignation leads to these institutional blinders, said Dayna Underhill, a litigator and partner at Holland & Knight LLP...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS