3 Trends Set To Fuel Oil And Gas Deal-Making

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 7:39 PM EDT) -- Energy deal-making got off to a slow start this year, but the oil and gas sector is well-positioned for mergers and acquisitions as the industry repositions itself amid private equity interest and shareholder pressure. Mergers and acquisitions activity in the energy industry at the outset of 2019 failed to keep pace with the deal flow recorded over the last two years. According to research firm Mergermarket, there were 277 energy deals worth $177.05 billion announced globally this year as of May 17, down from 434 deals worth $248.6 billion recorded during the same period of 2018 and the 464 deals worth...

