Lynch, Pai And Other All-Stars On What Grads Need To Know

Law360 (May 31, 2019, 3:26 PM EDT) -- With advice stemming from "Mean Girls" and encouragement to resist the impulse to play it safe, 2019 law school commencement speakers haven't hesitated to commend diversity and urge their future legal colleagues to embrace new opportunities amid what many referred to as challenging times. During their recent addresses to graduating classes across the country, U.S. District Judge Pamela Chen stressed the importance of authenticity and former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch underscored the need for lawyers to create their own paths — even if that means breaking from others' guidance. Litigator Roberta Kaplan called on students to "be brave" like Edith...

